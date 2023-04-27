Reliance’s Viacom18 secures an agreement with Warner Bros for Hollywood content on JioCinema: Report

Reliance Jio’s JioCinema app has picked up millions of viewers in recent times, thanks to bagging the streaming rights for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and the latest IPL season as well. Reliance could further boost the app by introducing Hollywood content on the app as it’s Joint Venture, Viacom18, has reportedly struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

As reported by Reuters, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, Viacom 18, the broadcast venture of India’s Reliance has reached an agreement with Warner Bros Discovery for its streaming platform JioCinema. The agreement has been secured for bringing popular Hollywood content on the platform.

“The deal between Reliance’s Viacom18 would see Warner Bros as well as its HBO content becoming available on Reliance’s JioCinema app, including popular shows such as Succession, Game of Thrones and the upcoming Harry Potter series”, the sources said.

While the financials of the deal weren’t disclosed, the first source claimed that “the partnership will be exclusive and see most of Warner’s marquee content on the JioCinema platform”.

Warner cannot offer most of its popular titles to other Indian rivals including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, said one of the sources. “It’s a deep exclusive arrangement which will make JioCinema the house of Warner, HBO in India,” said the person.

This would bring Reliance’s JioCinema to an even superior position that it is currently in after Viacom18 won the IPL digital streaming rights from 2023 to 2027 for around $2.9 billion. In related news, JioCinema is also considering a rebrand to JioVoot with new premium plans currently being tested, that could start from as low as Rs 2.