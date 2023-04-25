JioCinema may rebrand to JioVoot soon, paid plans might start at Rs 2

JioCinema has been the go-to destination for IPL viewers across India due to Jio bagging the rights to stream this season of IPL for free. However, JioCinema may not remain free to access for long as a new leak details how Jio could introduce premium paid plans for viewers, starting for as low as Rs 2 for a day. Moreover, it could be rebranded to JioVoot. Read on to know more.

JioCinema (JioVoot) Premium Plans (Leaked)

Earlier reports suggested that JioCinema will soon be rebranded to JioVoot, and a new test website has now emerged online suggesting the same via its code. The site was first spotted by a Reddit user. While the header text on the site says JioCinema Premium, the code on the site shows JioVoot, implying that it could be changed later on.

Apart from that, one can notice three plans being showed on the website which start for as low as Rs 2/day which is labelled as the ‘Daily’ plan. The price mentioned is the one which has been 93% discounted meaning the plan costs Rs 29/day.

The ‘Gold’ plan will cost Rs 99 after a 67% discount ) (Rs 299 original price) and will have a 3-month validity. The premium plan which costs Rs 1,199 but will be discounted at 50% costing Rs 599, will give you a 1-year validity.

All the three plans will let you watch all content, on any device, in the highest quality, which is 4K. While the Gold and Daily plans allow you to watch on 2 devices, the Premium plan will let you watch on 4 devices and will also be ad-free, except for live shows.

As the company has already started testing the plans, one can expect the official announcement to come in soon, with the rebranding to JioVoot also being done around the same time.