Voltas launches range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC in India

Voltas has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers.

Voltas has announced the launch of the new enhanced version of the Voltas Maha Adjustable Inverter AC. The Voltas 2021 AC product range includes over 130+ SKUs, with 95 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 20 in Split ACs and 20 in Window ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 24 SKUs of Maha Adjustable AC.



The launch comes with the backdrop of ‘India’s Cooling Habits’ study conducted by Voltas during the pandemic last year, which reflected that more than 70% of consumers used their Inverter ACs for more than 8 hours, while over weekends 60% of consumers used their Inverter ACs for more than 12 hours.



Voltas’ new range of ACs are also coupled with promotional offers for consumers including Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty, 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, EMIs through credit cards and 0% Consumer Finance through NBFCs.



As a part of its 2021 plan, Voltas has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.



The company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has also launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. This year, Voltas is also introducing a range of Cold room solutions for the B2B segment.



Through its new Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2021 by launching gamut of products. The consumers will witness the Frost Free range with StoreFresh technology refrigerators in diverse design and color patterns. The Direct Cool refrigerator portfolio from the Sanand factory, with features like Active Fresh Blue Light and Rapid Cooling, within major capacities, all with standard BEE Star Rating, will also be launched. The Frost Free Range of refrigerators with industry defining feature, and set of combination of unique patented technologies, Harvest Fresh and Store Fresh are slated to be launched this year.



The brand has slated to launch a 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine, having industry defining USPs like Fountain Wash and, adjustable Jet function. In the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category, the brand will introduce Stainless-Steel Tub Machine and Hygiene Boost Series. The overall Washing Machine portfolio will now cater to 7.5 to 14kg capacities. All product offerings in the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category shall have 5 Star Rating. The overall Microwave oven category in Solo, Grill and Convection segment will also expand. The Dish Washer category will witness further expansion.