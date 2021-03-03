Advertisement

Voltas launches range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 03, 2021 1:59 pm

Latest News

Voltas has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers.
Advertisement

Voltas has announced the launch of the new enhanced version of the Voltas Maha Adjustable Inverter AC. The Voltas 2021 AC product range includes over 130+ SKUs, with 95 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 20 in Split ACs and 20 in Window ACs, besides Cassette and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 24 SKUs of Maha Adjustable AC.

The launch comes with the backdrop of ‘India’s Cooling Habits’ study conducted by Voltas during the pandemic last year, which reflected that more than 70% of consumers used their Inverter ACs for more than 8 hours, while over weekends 60% of consumers used their Inverter ACs for more than 12 hours.

Voltas’ new range of ACs are also coupled with promotional offers for consumers including Lifetime Inverter Compressor Warranty, 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty, EMIs through credit cards and 0% Consumer Finance through NBFCs.

As a part of its 2021 plan, Voltas has also launched 48 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises of Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.

The company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has also launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. This year, Voltas is also introducing a range of Cold room solutions for the B2B segment.

Through its new Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in 2021 by launching gamut of products. The consumers will witness the Frost Free range with StoreFresh technology refrigerators in diverse design and color patterns. The Direct Cool refrigerator portfolio from the Sanand factory, with features like Active Fresh Blue Light and Rapid Cooling, within major capacities, all with standard BEE Star Rating, will also be launched. The Frost Free Range of refrigerators with industry defining feature, and set of combination of unique patented technologies, Harvest Fresh and Store Fresh are slated to be launched this year.

The brand has slated to launch a 5 Star rated Top Load Washing Machine, having industry defining USPs like Fountain Wash and, adjustable Jet function. In the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category, the brand will introduce Stainless-Steel Tub Machine and Hygiene Boost Series. The overall Washing Machine portfolio will now cater to 7.5 to 14kg capacities. All product offerings in the Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Category shall have 5 Star Rating. The overall Microwave oven category in Solo, Grill and Convection segment will also expand. The Dish Washer category will witness further expansion. 

Voltas Beko marks its Indian debut with a range of home appliances in India

Voltas introduces Smart ACs with Alexa voice integration

Latest News from Voltas

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Get free iRobot’s Roomba 971/976 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner on purchase of Braava Jet m6

Samsung launches new range of Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 single door refrigerators, price starts at Rs 17,990

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies