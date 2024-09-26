Voice Input Support for Meta AI in WhatsApp Announced Alongside Other New Features

Meta has announced voice input support for Meta AI in WhatsApp alongside support for photo editing, as well as the ability to look at a photo and answer your queries in context of that particular image. Here’s everything you need to know about the new announcements by Meta for Meta AI in WhatsApp.

At the Meta Connect event, the company announced a new set of updates that will make it possible to talk to Meta AI in real-time with your voice or send it photos to edit in WhatsApp. “These updates will make it easier for more people to explore their ideas, improve their chats, and try new things,” says the company.

With voice input support for Meta AI, you can now speak to the AI chatbot and it will talk back. Users will have to press down on the waveform button to ask a question and let Meta AI explain something they’re curious about. As this feature starts to roll out, you’ll also be able to choose from different voice options including from celebrities from around the world.

Next, you can now also send a photo to Meta AI and get answers about the world around you. For example, you can take a picture of a menu in a foreign language and ask for a translation, or take a picture of a plant and ask how to take care of it.

Finally, Meta AI can now help you edit your own photo such as adding, removing, or changing something. For example, you can remove a random stranger from the background or change colours on an object to see something in a new light.