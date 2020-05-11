Advertisement

Vodafone RedX postpaid plan price hiked by 10%

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 5:40 pm

Vodafone REDX offers unlimited mobile data, 100 SMS per month and unlimited calls to all networks within India.
Vodafone has increased the price of its premium postpaid plan. Vodafone RedX will now cost Rs 1,099 per month.

Vodafone RedX plan was launched last year in November for Rs 999. Now the plan has got an effective hike of Rs 100 i.e roughly 10 percent. The plan benefits, however, remain the same.

Vodafone REDX offers unlimited mobile data, 100 SMS per month and unlimited calls to all networks within India. It also offers ISD calls to select countries at special rates, and free use of the iRoam 7 day pack worth Rs. 2,999 for every 12 months i.e once per year.

The company offers special ISD rates to 14 countries for its RedX plan subscribers with calls to US and Canada charged at 50p/min while calls to UK charged at Rs 3 per minute.

Vodafone’s limited edition REDX postpaid plan offers its customers access to the free Airport Lounge Access at both domestic and international airports in India and abroad. It also offers subscriptions like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play.

There is also a flat 10% discount on hotel bookings around the world through Hotel.com and on tickets to museums and attractions on overseas trips.


If a customer chooses to change to another plan or port out of Vodafone within six months of signing up for the plan, then one has to pay a one-time exit fee of Rs 3000. The hike was first spotted by OnlyTech.


As per a report of  TelecomTalk, Vodafone has also introduced Commercial Usage Policy on RedX as per which subscribers with a cumulative incoming call duration of less than 15 minutes in a week will be termed as commercial users. Subscribers with a cumulative outgoing call duration of over 300 minutes per day will also be classified as commercial users.

Vodafone Idea will be moving all Idea postpaid Nirvana customers to Vodafone RED Postpaid in eight telecom circles starting May 11 across the country. The eight circles are Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Orissa, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. All the customers in these circles who are part of the Idea Nirvana Postpaid family will now become a part of the Vodafone RED family.

