Vodafone launches Rs 109, Rs 169 prepaid plans with Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription

Vodafone Idea has announced two new prepaid plans for its customers in Delhi circle. The brand has introduced Rs 109 and Rs 169 prepaid plans for its users. These packs are live for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular subscribers in Delhi.



To start with the Rs 109 prepaid plan, users will get unlimited voice calls on local, national and roaming along with 300 SMSes. The pack offers 1GB of data for the entire validity and it comes with a validity of 20 days.



Coming to Rs 169 prepaid plan, users will get 1GB of data per day and it also comes with a validity of 20 days. The pack also offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day.



Interestingly, both the plans will get subscription services as well. The plans come with Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.



The Rs 46 plan voucher was launched a few days ago in the Kerala circle, and this plan is also valid for subscribers in the Delhi circle as well. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 100 local on-net (Vodafone to Vodafone) night minutes benefits which are available from 11 pm to 6 am. For the calls dring day, the operator is offering local and national calls at Rs 2.5 paise per second.

Earlier Vodafone launched Rs 819 prepaid plan for its customers in Delhi Circle. The Rs 819 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2GB of data per day. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network along with national roaming and 100 messages per day.



Furthermore, the pack also offers Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 along with ZEE5 membership which is priced at Rs 999. Apart from this, the new plan also comes with Idea Movies subscription and an extended warranty of 1 year of Mobile Shield.