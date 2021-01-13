Vodafone Idea successfully migrates 3G Spectrum to 4G in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea will continue to offer 2G services in Gujarat, confirmed the company.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has announced that it has successfully refarmed 3G spectrum to 4G across 11 cities in Gujarat, thereby substantially enhancing GIGAnet 4G capacity in these cities.

This development coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band in the circle, means that Vi customers in Gujarat will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.

Advertisement

The existing 4G infrastructure, ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, gives Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Gujarat.

Ookla, the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, has verified GIGAnet from Vi as the fastest 4G network in India, including Gujarat. Vi customers can enjoy the fastest 4G experience when they use a 4G SIM in a 4G handset. Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet”.

The latest 3G to 4G spectrum refarming in Ahmedabad, Anand, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Morbi Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, gives Vi the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum to serve the needs of tech savvy individual customers as well as Enterprises in Gujarat.

Vodafone Idea will continue to offer 2G services in Gujarat, confirmed the company.

Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea said “The network augmentation initiative was our endeavour to offer our customers an enhanced 4G experience to complement the data demand. Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Gujarat. We have completed the 3G to 4G refarming exercise in eleven top cities in the state so far. Efforts are on to cover the rest of the state at an early date”.