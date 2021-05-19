Advertisement

Vodafone Idea offers one-time Rs 49 plan for free to 6 cr low-income customers

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 19, 2021 11:23 am

Latest News

The telco is offering 49 plan free of cost to its customers which comes with a validity of 28 days.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday announced that it will provide a one-time Rs 49 plan for free to its around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time.

 

The telco is offering 49 plan free of cost to its customers which comes with a validity of 28 days. The plan offers Rs 38 talktime, 300MB data, and a validity of 28 days. Local/ national calls are charged at Rs. 0.25 per second.

Advertisement

 

The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with Rs 49 recharge plan, is worth Rs 294 crore.


Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers will get almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of Rs 79. This special recharge comes with Rs 64 talktime and 200 MB of data for a validity of 28 days for a limited time period.

 

“Vi will provide Rs 49 pack free to over 60 million low income customers due to the current situation. The pack offers talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days. With this Vi is hopeful of enabling its customers to stay connected safely,” the company said in a statement.


Jio and Airtel have already announced relief plans for customers in select segments.

Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum for 4G services across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh

Vodafone Idea to shut down 3G services by 2022

Vodafone Idea offering double data benefits on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, launches Wi-Fi calling in Delhi

Latest News from Vodafone Idea

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio to build the largest International Submarine cable system

Airtel announces special benefits for its customers during the ongoing pandemic

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies