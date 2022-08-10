Vodafone Idea offering Duty Free vouchers on international roaming packs

Vodafone Idea is now offering attractive IR packs. Vi has roaming arrangements with operators across geographies, making international travel experience seamless and worry-free for its customers.

Vodafone Idea postpaid customers travelling overseas from Mumbai International Airport are now getting a bonanza benefit on the purchase of Vi International Roaming (IR) packs, in addition to worry free connectivity, Unlimited calls and Data. Vi Mumbai postpaid customers who activate a Vi IR Pack are getting free shopping vouchers redeemable at Mumbai Duty Free.

Free vouchers Details

As per the latest offer, Vi post-paid customers in Mumbai will get a Rs 500 voucher on purchase of Vi IR pack worth Rs 2999 and Rs 750 voucher on purchase of any of Vi IR packs worth Rs 3999, Rs 4499 and Rs 5999.

Mumbai Duty Free Shopping Voucher code is sent to the registered mobile number on which Vi IR pack has been activated, within 48 hours of activating the pack. The Duty Free shopping Vouchers are valid for 6 months from the date of issuance and redeemable at the Mumbai T2 Duty Free shop only.

Vi customers can opt from a range of Vi unlimited IR Packs who plan to travel to popular business and holiday destinations such as UAE, UK, USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and more. Vi customers can sign on to the Vi App or website to obtain additional information on Vi International Roaming Packs.

Previously, Vodafone Idea revised Rs 409, Rs 475 prepaid plans. The revised Vodafone Idea Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan now comes with 3.5GB of data benefits per day. The validity of the plan is now 28 days. Vodafone Idea Rs 475 plan offers 4GB data per day. Moreover, there are additional offers such as Binge All Night which lets you surf access the internet from 12 AM midnight to 6 AM in the morning.