Vodafone Idea offering double data benefits on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans, launches Wi-Fi calling in Delhi

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 10:48 am

The Vodafone Idea Rs 249 plan comes with 28 days validity, the Rs 399 comes with 56 days validity and Rs 599 plan come with 84 days validity.

Vodafone Idea is now offering double data benefits on Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. These plans now come with 3GB of daily data. The three plans typically offer 1.5GB of 4G data.

TelecomTalk reports that as of now the offer is only active select circles. The benefit is now rolling out to Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle), and Bengaluru city (Karnataka circle).

The Rs 249 plan comes with 28 days validity, the Rs 399 comes with 56 days validity and Rs 599 plan come with 84 days validity. The plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day The company also offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 access with these packs.

It is to be noted that the double data offer continues to be available on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid plans as they come with 4GB data per day.

Vi recently introduced a Binge All Night scheme under which the company is offering Unlimited high speed Night-time Data without any restrictions, at no extra cost, for its prepaid customers from 12:00 am to 6:00 am on all Vi Unlimited Recharges of Rs 249 and above.

The Unlimited high speed Night-time Data can be used by Vi customers to browse and download a variety of content from various OTT applications, as well as Vi Movies and TV App.

Further in a separate report, the telco has started offering Wi-Fi calling in Delhi. According to Telecom Talk, the Wi-Fi calling service offered by Vi is currently compatible with smartphones of OnePlus and Xiaomi.

