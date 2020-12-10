Advertisement

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 948 family postpaid plan with unlimited data

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 10, 2020 2:07 pm

The new Rs 948 family postpaid plan offers unlimited data for the primary connection and 30GB high-speed data for the secondary connection.
Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs 948 family postpaid plan for its customers. The new family postpaid plan will be available only in UP East circle. It is an upgraded version of the Rs 699 Entertainment Plus individual postpaid plan.

 

The Rs 948 family postpaid plan comes with support for two connections. The additional connection is chargeable at Rs 249. The plan comes with one-month validity. It was first noted by Only Tech.

The new family postpaid plan offers unlimited data for the primary connection and 30GB high-speed data for the secondary connection. Once the data is finished, the secondary users will be charged at Rs 20 per GB.

 

The plan comes with unlimited voice calls on local, STD, and national roaming and 100 SMS per month for both the connections. Furthermore, the connections will get free Vi Movies and TV subscription.

 

The Rs 948 family postpaid plan also comes with free subscription to Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium for one year and Vi Movies & TV app subscription for one year.

 

The brand earlier launched Rs 1,348 REDX Family postpaid planThe plan comes for two connections and so can be used between two family members. It offers unlimited high-speed data for the primary connection and 30GB high-speed data for the secondary connection.

After the exhaustion of the data limit for the secondary connection, the user will be charged at Rs 20 per GB. The company also offers a data rollover of up to 50GB for the secondary connection.

 

It also offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per month. It also offers one year of Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988, one year of free subscription to Amazon Prime, one year of ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999 and free access to Vi Movies & TV app.

Reviews

