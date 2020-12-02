Vodafone Idea launches Rs 1,348 REDX Family postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,348 postpaid plan offers unlimited high-speed data for the primary connection and 30GB high-speed data for the secondary connection.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new REDX Family postpaid plan for Rs 1,348. The plan comes for two connections and so can be used between two family members.



As per a listing on the Vi website, initially spotted by OnlyTech, the Rs 1,348 postpaid plan offers unlimited high-speed data for the primary connection and 30GB high-speed data for the secondary connection.



After the exhaustion of the data limit for the secondary connection, the user will be charged at Rs 20 per GB. The company also offers a data rollover of up to 50GB for the secondary connection.



Vodafone REDX plan also offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per month. It also offers one year of Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988, one year of free subscription to Amazon Prime, one year of ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999 and free access to Vi Movies & TV app.



Vodafone’s REDX postpaid plan offers its customers access to international & domestic airport lounges four times per year for the primary connection.



The telco recently hiked Rs 598 and Rs 749 postpaid family plans to Rs 649 and Rs 799 respectively. The Rs 649 plan offers a total of 80GB high-speed data which includes 50GB for primary connection and 30GB for the secondary connection. The Rs 799 postpaid plan offers 120GB of high-speed data which includes 60GB for primary connection and 30GB for the two secondary connections.