Vodafone Idea introduces virtual assistant on WhatsApp and on its platforms

Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of new VIC, AI-powered digital customer service and virtual assistant in India. The new service is live on the Websites, My Vodafone and My Idea Apps, and on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp.

The new service has been introduced in association with ORISERVE, a start-up. The company claims that with VIC will simply access for customers to get their queries, service requirements and more directly from their homes. The VIC will deliver an instant response on a host of service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests and more. Vodafone Idea VIC Virtual Assistant can be accessed 24x7.

Vodafone Idea users will receive a link via SMS to initiate a conversation using VIC on WhatsApp. Alternatively, customers can simply click on the links or send a message on the numbers 9654297000 (Vodafone Care) and 7065297000 (Idea Care) to access the service. VIC has been built exclusively for VIL on cutting-edge AI, NLP, deep-learning and other trailblazing technologies, to enable customers to get an effective, instant response on a host of service requirements.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said, “We at VIL are committed to keeping our customers connected and providing enhanced experience using the digital platform. In line with our Digital First Approach, we are constantly innovating and deploying technology-based solutions which are cost-effective, convenient and offer instant resolution for our customers. VIC, an AI-powered intelligent customer service platform, developed by our technology partner, ORISERVE, is an industry-first initiative and has huge relevance especially at a time when customers are house-bound.”