Advertisement

Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 1:55 pm

Latest News

Earlier Vodafone Idea was offering double data benefits on Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has discontinued the double data offer on its two prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 599. The Vodafone website has now been updated and now the double data benefit on these plans has now been removed.

Earlier Vodafone Idea was offering double data benefits on Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs. Now the double data benefits are only applicable on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB per day data will no longer get additional data benefits. On the other hand, Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 prepaid plans that come with 2GB data per day are getting data benefits of additional 2GB data per day. So these plans continue to offer a total of 4GB data per day.

The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB of base data per day and 2GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The company also offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 access with this pack.

The Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 4GB of data per day (2GB of base data and 2GB of additional data) and it comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan offers 4GB of data per day respectively and it comes with a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 399 plan offers 1.5 GB per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. Then there is access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription in the pack. Rs 599 plan also offers 1.5 GB per day with a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone Idea removes more telecom circles from its double data plans

Vodafone Idea once again introduces double data offer

Vodafone Idea crediting 2GB per day and unlimited voice calls for 7 days for free

Vodafone Idea double data offer now available in more circles

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone double data offer Idea double data offer Vodafone Idea double data offer operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel introduces Rs 251 data voucher, revises Rs 98 plan

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer for landline users

Airtel launches new Rs 2498 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies