Vodafone Idea removes double data offer on Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has discontinued the double data offer on its two prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 599. The Vodafone website has now been updated and now the double data benefit on these plans has now been removed.



Earlier Vodafone Idea was offering double data benefits on Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 699 packs. Now the double data benefits are only applicable on Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans.



The Vodafone Idea Rs 399, Rs 599 prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB per day data will no longer get additional data benefits. On the other hand, Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 prepaid plans that come with 2GB data per day are getting data benefits of additional 2GB data per day. So these plans continue to offer a total of 4GB data per day.



The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB of base data per day and 2GB of additional data and it comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. The company also offers Vodafone Play and Zee5 access with this pack.



The Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 4GB of data per day (2GB of base data and 2GB of additional data) and it comes with a validity of 56 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan offers 4GB of data per day respectively and it comes with a validity of 84 days.



The Rs 399 plan offers 1.5 GB per day and it comes with a validity of 56 days. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 56 days. Then there is access to Vodafone Play and Zee5 subscription in the pack. Rs 599 plan also offers 1.5 GB per day with a validity of 84 days.





