Vodafone Idea enhances 4G capacity and efficiency in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Limited aka Vi has significantly enhanced GIGAnet 4G capacity and efficiency in Mumbai. The telecom operator has deployed an additional 5MHz of 900 MHz spectrum.



The exercise has been completed across all Vi sites in Mumbai. This development, combined with the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band achieved last year. It means that Vi customers in Mumbai can experience the advantages of wider coverage, network quality and stronger traffic carriage capacity in Mumbai.

Doubling the deployment of the most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum in Mumbai means better voice clarity and indoor experience for customers. Vi also holds the largest quantum of spectrum in Mumbai, across 900, 1800, 2300 and 2500 bands.

The past year has brought about massive changes in consumer behaviour. While data demand has grown manifold, telecom networks have become the mandatory layer to exist in a digital society. This has drawn focus on the criticality of 24×7 mobile network connectivity across commercial and residential areas.

The latest Vodafone Idea GIGAnet 4G network enhancement exercise gives Vi the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum. It will serve the needs of tech-savvy individual customers as well as Enterprises in Mumbai.

Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- West, Vodafone Idea, said, “The network augmentation initiative has been a part of our larger efforts to offer our customers an enhanced 4G data experience to complement their voice and data demands. Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 900 and 2100 MHz layers has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai.”

Vodafone Idea recently announced that it has successfully refarmed 3G spectrum to 4G in Maharashtra and Goa. The customers can enjoy a better 4G experience when they use a 4G SIM in a 4G handset. Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM-free of cost and harness the full potential of Vi GIGAnet.

The cities include Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Goa, Jalgaon, Nanded, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Vasai.