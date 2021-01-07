Advertisement

Vodafone Idea announces migration of 3G spectrum to 4G in Delhi NCR

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 11:15 am

Latest News

The development includes the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, meaning that Vi customers in Delhi will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has announced that it will commence refarming 3G spectrum to 4G across all sites in Delhi & NCR, thereby substantially enhancing GIGAnet 4G capacity in the capital.

 

This development includes the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, meaning that Vi customers in Delhi will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.

Advertisement

 

Over the past year, VIL has done one of the largest AI-powered ma-MIMO deployments in India with 12,000+ installations and the world’s largest DSR deployment across key markets doubling capacities and substantially increasing speeds despite higher usage in recent times.

 

The existing 4G infrastructure, that will be further strengthened with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, will give Vi GIGAnet 4G customers in Delhi the advantages of being on a network that offers wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity. The integration of erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks, combined with this 3G to 4G spectrum refarming gives Vodafone Idea the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum to serve the needs of tech savvy individual customers as well as Enterprises in the national capital.

 

Vi customers in Delhi can enjoy the faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM. To get the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G on their smartphones, Vi 3G prepaid/postpaid customers should upgrade to a 4G SIM at the earliest, free of cost. Vodafone Idea will continue to offer 2G services in Delhi & NCR.

 

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Operations Director- Delhi & NCR, Punjab, Haryana, HP, J&K, Ladakh, Vodafone Idea said “The past year has brought about massive changes in consumer behaviors. While the data demand has grown manifold, telecom network has become the mandatory layer to exist in a digital society. This has drawn focus on the criticality of 24x7 high speed mobile network connectivity across both- commercial as well as residential areas. We have over 2400 ma-MIMO installations in Delhi & NCR which is by far the highest by any operator in the region. Vodafone Idea has also deployed 2100+ small cells in Delhi & NCR for improving experience in congested areas within the city such as Govindpuri, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar etc. All these network augmentation initiatives have been undertaken to offer our customers an enhanced 4G data experience and to complement their data demand.”

Vodafone Idea, Airtel approach Supreme Court over error in calculation of AGR dues

Vodafone Idea rolling out Wi-Fi calling service, Rs 59, Rs 65 prepaid plans launched

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 948 family postpaid plan with unlimited data

Vodafone Idea launches Rs 1,348 REDX Family postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea might raise tariffs 15-20% by end of the year or early next year

Vi announces data rollover for unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 249

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea, Airtel approach Supreme Court over error in calculation of AGR dues

Jio calls to other networks to be free from tomorrow

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies