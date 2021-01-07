Vodafone Idea announces migration of 3G spectrum to 4G in Delhi NCR

The development includes the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, meaning that Vi customers in Delhi will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has announced that it will commence refarming 3G spectrum to 4G across all sites in Delhi & NCR, thereby substantially enhancing GIGAnet 4G capacity in the capital.

This development includes the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band, meaning that Vi customers in Delhi will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.

Advertisement

Over the past year, VIL has done one of the largest AI-powered ma-MIMO deployments in India with 12,000+ installations and the world’s largest DSR deployment across key markets doubling capacities and substantially increasing speeds despite higher usage in recent times.

The existing 4G infrastructure, that will be further strengthened with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, will give Vi GIGAnet 4G customers in Delhi the advantages of being on a network that offers wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity. The integration of erstwhile Vodafone and Idea networks, combined with this 3G to 4G spectrum refarming gives Vodafone Idea the edge of optimum availability and utilization of spectrum to serve the needs of tech savvy individual customers as well as Enterprises in the national capital.

Vi customers in Delhi can enjoy the faster 4G experience when they use a 4G handset and a 4G SIM. To get the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G on their smartphones, Vi 3G prepaid/postpaid customers should upgrade to a 4G SIM at the earliest, free of cost. Vodafone Idea will continue to offer 2G services in Delhi & NCR.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Operations Director- Delhi & NCR, Punjab, Haryana, HP, J&K, Ladakh, Vodafone Idea said “The past year has brought about massive changes in consumer behaviors. While the data demand has grown manifold, telecom network has become the mandatory layer to exist in a digital society. This has drawn focus on the criticality of 24x7 high speed mobile network connectivity across both- commercial as well as residential areas. We have over 2400 ma-MIMO installations in Delhi & NCR which is by far the highest by any operator in the region. Vodafone Idea has also deployed 2100+ small cells in Delhi & NCR for improving experience in congested areas within the city such as Govindpuri, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar etc. All these network augmentation initiatives have been undertaken to offer our customers an enhanced 4G data experience and to complement their data demand.”