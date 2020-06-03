Vodafone Idea and Nokia deploy Dynamic Spectrum Refarming in India

Both the brands have also deployed the country’s biggest massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) installations.

Nokia and Vodafone Idea has today revealed that it has completed the first phase of the world's largest deployment of Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) in India. Both the brands have also deployed the country’s biggest massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) installations.

The latest DSR will help Vodafone Idea to enhance user experience with optimal use of its spectrum assets. The solution includes module AirScale BaseBand, which allows service providers to address the growing mobile broadband needs of subscribers in densely populated areas.

As part of the Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) contract, Nokia has also deployed more than 5,500 TD-LTE mMIMO cells in the 2500 Mhz spectrum band in eight circles. The list includes Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Rest of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. With this, Vodafone Idea will now be able to enhance coverage, reliability, and speed. It also prepares the networks for the upcoming 5G technology.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said: “Dynamic spectrum refarming provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. Vodafone Idea was the first one to trial the DSR and I thank Nokia for the close partnership. Similarly, we have the largest deployment of mMIMOs in India and our investment in mMIMO technology significantly helped us in meeting the growing data demand during the COVID-19 crisis. Nokia has been our key partner in our DSR and mMIMO strategy. At Vodafone Idea, innovation is the cornerstone for creating a 4G+ network and this is an example of us adopting cutting-edge technology to create a better network.”

Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India, at Nokia, said: “At a time when connectivity is so crucial, the deployment of DSR and mMIMO will help Vodafone Idea enhance network capacity and improve the experience for their customers. We are committed to helping mobile operators around the world strengthen and optimize the efficiency of their networks through innovative solutions so that they can fully utilize all available resources.”