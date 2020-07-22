Vodafone brings all Idea postpaid customers under Vodafone RED umbrella

The move is said to be the biggest consolidation after the merger of Vodafone and Idea to form a new entity known as Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).

With this, all the Idea postpaid customers will be transferred to Vodafone RED plans. With this, the operator will provide a unified customer experience to both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers in the country. The company has revealed that existing Idea postpaid customers will no longer be required to go through a separate onboarding and service process. Furthermore, Idea postpaid customers will have access to the Red Family subscription and Vodafone Play service.

“The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users,” said Vishant Vohra, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.

With this, the call centre agents will be able to solve the queries of customers and customers will get a 360-degree view on the insights provided by the customers. Furthermore, all the users will get real-time alerts and notifications for over-usage.



Meanwhile, Vodafone has introduced new eSIM support in India. The service is valid for Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM compatible Apple devices including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr. The service will be available soon on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. The service is currently available in select circles Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.