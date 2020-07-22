Advertisement

Vodafone brings all Idea postpaid customers under Vodafone RED umbrella

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 4:04 pm

Latest News

The move is said to be the biggest consolidation after the merger of Vodafone and Idea to form a new entity known as Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL).
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea has announced that it has seamlessly transferred all the Idea postpaid customers under Vodafone RED postpaid plans. The move is said to be the biggest consolidation after the merger of Vodafone and Idea to form a new entity known as Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL). 

 

With this, all the Idea postpaid customers will be transferred to Vodafone RED plans. With this, the operator will provide a unified customer experience to both Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers in the country. The company has revealed that existing Idea postpaid customers will no longer be required to go through a separate onboarding and service process. Furthermore, Idea postpaid customers will have access to the Red Family subscription and Vodafone Play service. 

 

“The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers. It enables us to provide enhanced customer experience to our postpaid users,” said Vishant Vohra, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited. 

 

Advertisement

With this, the call centre agents will be able to solve the queries of customers and customers will get a 360-degree view on the insights provided by the customers. Furthermore, all the users will get real-time alerts and notifications for over-usage.


Meanwhile, Vodafone has introduced new eSIM support in India. The service is valid for Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM compatible Apple devices including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone Xr. The service will be available soon on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. The service is currently available in select circles Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.

 

TRAI asks Airtel, Vodafone Idea to withhold plans that promise priority network in India

Vodafone launches eSIM support for iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 2020 and more

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets Glance, Vodafone Idea RCS support and more with a new update

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Idea Vodafone

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

NSDC and Airtel Payments Bank partner to train youth in rural areas for jobs in Financial Services Industry

Airtel renews is pan-India managed network operations partnership with Ericsson

Vodafone launches eSIM support for iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 2020 and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR
Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine

Airtel Zee5 partnership ends, 5G equipment from China not safe, Samsung SSD, Wirlpool Washing Machine
JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

JioMart: who should be worried, TikTok, WeChat, Samsung M01s, lava launches service on wheels

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies