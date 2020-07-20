Advertisement

Vodafone launches eSIM support for iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 2020 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 20, 2020 1:18 pm

Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM enabled handsets will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access the network.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has today announced the launch of eSIM on primary device. It has announced the availability of eSIM for Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM compatible Apple devices including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max & iPhone Xr.

The service will be available soon on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold as well. The service is currently available in select circles Mumbai, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Vodafone postpaid customers using eSIM enabled handsets will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access the network. eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip which will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators. The consumer will be able to carry out normal calling, SMS, data access and more without having to change physical SIM cards manually.


How to  get eSim on your phone for Existing Customer

1. Send SMS  to 199 by typing “eSIM email id” (If no email id is registered with your mobile number, send SMS “email email id” to  199. Post registration you can reinitiate the eSIM process).

2. If your email is valid, you will receive SMS from 199. You need to  reply back with ESIMY to confirm eSIM request

3. Post your confirmation SMS, you will receive another SMS from 199 asking you to provide a consent over a call

4.  After providing your consent on the call, an email with a QR code will be sent to the registered email id.

5. On your iPhone, go to Settings->Mobile Data->Add Data Plan

6. Scan the QR code that was sent received via mail and follow the prompt on the phone.

How to get eSiim on your phone for New Customer

1. Visit nearest Vodafone store with  proof of identity and photograph to get new Vodafone eSIM connection

2. Is it preferred if you carry the handset along, so that QR code generated during the activation process can be scanned immediately.


Speaking about the eSIM technology, Avneesh Khosla, Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea, said, “Vodafone Idea is excited to introduce eSIM technology for our postpaid customers which enables them to enjoy the benefits of convenience and flexibility of having more than one sim even on single sim device. We therefore believe that eSIM will provide enhanced experience to our customers as it will enable them to do a lot more with their device.”



The QR code sent through email will only be useful for a single scan and the eSIM will be successfully activated within 2 hours post scanning the code.

