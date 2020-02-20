  • 13:05 Feb 20, 2020

Vivo Z6 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5,000 mAh battery launching on February 29

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 12:43 pm

Vivo Z6 5G has a punch hole display in the front.

Vivo has announced that it will be launching its Z-series smartphone known as Vivo Z6 5G on February 29. The Z6 5G is listed on JD.com in China and pre-sales will begin on February 29.

Vivo has shared an image on Weibo which has revealed the design and key specifications of Vivo Z6. As per the image, the smartphone has a punch hole display in the front. At the back, there is a quad camera setup in which the sensors are placed inside a rectangular camera module, accompanied by an LED flash. A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is also present on the device as well.

Vivo Z6 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes. It will pack a 5,000 mAh battery which supports up to 44W fast-charging. the smartphone will be offered in Light Blue, Black and Purple colours. Apart from this, no other specs of the upcoming Vivo smartphone are known at the moment.

Vivo Z6 will be the successor of Vivo Z5 launched last year in July. The Vivo Z5 is equipped with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor backed by up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel, a 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a front-facing camera of 32-megapixel. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie operating system and it is backed by 4,500mh battery that carries support for 22.5W fast charging.

