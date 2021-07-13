HomeNewsVivo Y72 5G specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Vivo Y72 5G specifications leaked ahead of India launch

The specifications for the Vivo Y72 5G Indian variant have been leaked. The device could be different from the one launched in Thailand.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo Y72 5G specifications leaked

Highlights

  • Vivo Y72 5G specifications have been leaked for the Indian variant
  • The device is different from the one launched in Thailand 
  • It could be a rebrand of the Y52 T1 edition launched in China earlier

The Vivo Y72 5G is scheduled to launch on July 15 in India. However, the price for the smartphone has already leaked once before. The leaked specifications reveal that the variant of Vivo Y72 that will be launched in India will be different from the one launched in Thailand.

The leak comes from 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh. As per the leak, the Y72 variant that will be launched in India will be a rebrand of the Y52 T1 model launched in China. It will sport a different processor than the variant launched in Thailand.

Read More: Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G price leaked, Vivo Smartwatch in works

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications (Rumoured)

Vivo Y72 5G leaked specifications reveal that the phone will have a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080×2408 pixels) display. It will have a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone should be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip powered the Thailand variant. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot. In addition, there should be an option to expand the ram virtually as well.

Vivo Y72 5G leaked specifications suggest that it could be loaded with a 5000mAh battery. In addition, it will support 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, and USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRealme Book leak shows off design, price, specifications
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.