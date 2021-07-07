Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G price leaked, Vivo Smartwatch in works

The next smartphones Vivo could launch in India could be the Vivo V21 Pro and the Vivo Y72 5G. Now, the Vivo V21 Pro price and the Y72 5G price have been leaked ahead of their launch. A new tip has also emerged about an upcoming smartwatch from the Chinese manufacturer.

Vivo V21 Pro Price (Expected)

The report that comes from 91Mobiles suggests the Vivo V21 Pro price could be set for Rs 32,990 in India. The Vivo V21 Pro will be a more premium version to the standard Vivo V21. It is expected to launch towards the end of July. The specifications for the phone have been kept a secret so far. However,as per rumours, the phone could have 33W fast charging, 64-megapixel triple or quad camera setup, along with 5G connectivity.

Vivo Y72 5G Price (Expected)

The Vivo Y72 5G price could have been set for Rs 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is reportedly going to launch on July 15 and will also have bank offers at the time of launch. Customers will also get a one-time screen replacement on the purchase of the Vivo Y72 5G. Additionally, there will be Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 as well.

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the phone. It has 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Vivo Y72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. There is a combination of a 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a 4cm focal length.

Vivo Smartwatch in Works

As per the publication’s sources, Vivo is soon going to enter the smartwatch product category. The company is currently “conducting a survey about the smartwatch among retail partners at the moment”. It is most likely being done to better understand the market demand for such type of a product.

The smartwatch could launch alongside the Vivo X70 series which is tipped to launch sometime in September alongside the relaunch of IPL 2021.