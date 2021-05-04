Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Vivo has launched a new variant of its Vivo Y52s smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

Vivo has launched a new variant of its Vivo Y52s smartphone that was originally launched back in December of 2020. The new variant launched for the Chinese market is called the Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) that now comes equipped with a Snapdragon chipset instead of the MediaTek processor found on the original variant. The phone now also supports 5G connectivity.

The new Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) is priced in China at CNY 2,099 (approx Rs 23,900) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It comes in three colour options including Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition Specifications)

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.