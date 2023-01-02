Vivo Y35m launched in China, Galaxy F04 India launch confirmed for January 4

Vivo has launched a new device in China, called the Y35m. The new entry-level smartphone comes with Dimensity 700 processor under the hood. On the other hand, Samsung has confirmed that it is going to launch the Galaxy F04 in India on January 4. It also confirmed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming F-series smartphone.

Vivo Y35m Price, Specs

The new Vivo Y series smartphone is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,700), CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 19,100), and CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,300) for the 4 GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage respectively.

Vivo Y35m comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y35m runs on Android 13 and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 15W charging. The connectivity features on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy F04 India launch

The India launch of the Galaxy F04 has now been confirmed to take place on January 4 at 12PM noon. The Flipkart teaser that has gone live also confirms that the device will have a Rs 7xxx starting price, indicating that it will be priced well under Rs 8,000.

As for the features of the smartphone, it has been confirmed to come preloaded with Android 12 OS. The landing page confirms that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will receive two major OS upgrades. The entry-level phone will feature the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

As the design of the device has also been officially revealed, we now know that it will sport dual rear cameras and will be available in Jade Purple and Opal Green shades. Apart from this, other specs of the smartphone will be revealed on January 4.