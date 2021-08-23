Vivo Y33s with Helio G80, 50MP triple cameras launched in India

Vivo has today launched the Y33s smartphone in India under its Y series. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC, a triple rear camera setup and Android 11. It also comes with Extended RAM 2.0.

Vivo Y33s Launched Price

The Vivo phone is being offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It is priced at Rs 17,990. Customers purchasing the Vivo Y33s online will get extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months. In addition, there will be Rs 1,500 cashback from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank for offline buyers through credit/debit card transactions. Further, no-cost EMI will have zero percent interest, zero percent down payment, and zero processing fee, and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000.

The new Vivo Y33s will be available in two colour options – Mirror Black and Midday Dream. The device will be available across Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 23, 2021.

Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90.6 percent screen and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Vivo Y33s packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.26×76.08x8mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.