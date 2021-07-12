Vivo S10 spotted on TENAA with key specs

Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will be launched on July 15 in China. A new phone with model number V2121A has appeared on China’s TENAA certification. It is believed to be the Vivo S10 phone.

According to the TENAA certification authority, the S10 will be featuring a 6.44-inch display. The phone will pack a battery with a rated capacity of 3,970 mAh. The Vivo V2121A smartphone measures 158.20 x 73.67 x 7.29mm.

The smartphone will support 5G networks and run Android 11, likely with OriginOS on top instead of the Funtouch OS. Apart from this, TENAA doesn’t reveal other specs of the S10.

The TENAA listing is expected to be populated with full specifications and images in the coming days.

Vivo S10 Specs (Rumoured)

The upcoming Vivo phone may sport a triple rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor. In comparison, the Vivo S9 has a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC will power Vivo S10. It is the same chip that powered the Vivo S9. The smartphone will run on Android 11 and come in two variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.

It will come with NFC support, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for 44W fast charging. The phone is said to be charged up to 38% in 15 minutes. There will also be an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Vivo S10 Pro specifications (Rumored)

The S10 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to have a 6.44-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. In addition, it will have a 44-megapixel dual front-facing camera. Mediatek Dimensity 1100 chipset is expected to power the S10 Pro with 8 GB / 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options.

The S10 Pro is expected to have internal memory configurations of 128 GB and 256 GB.

As far as pricing is concerned, as per a leaker, Digital Chat Station, the Vivo S10 series will be priced around 3,000 Yuan (Rs 34,500).