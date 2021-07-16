Vivo S10 Pro, S10 launched with Dimensity 1100 SoC

Vivo S10 and the Vivo S10 Pro have been launched in China. These smartphones are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. Both smartphones share a lot in common. Both of them also get photochromic rear panels, so they react to the change in light.

Pricing

The Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro have been launched in white, black, lime and gradient colours. The base model of Vivo S10 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,000).

On the other hand, Vivo S10 Pro with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,100). Both the phones wi go on sale in China starting July 23.

Vivo S10 Pro, Vivo S10 Specifications

The Vivo S10 series sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 98% NTSC.

The phones are powered by the MediaTek Deimensity 1100 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage which is expandable via MicroSD card up to 1TB. Both of them also feature under-display fingerprint scanners.

The Vivo S10 5G series sports a triple camera setup on the back. It has a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro cam.

The Vivo S10 Pro only swaps out the 64-megapixel primary sensor for a 108-megapixel HM2 sensor and the rest two sensors remain the same on the S10 Pro. On the front, you get a 44-megapixel selfie shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. The phones run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The smartphones are backed by a 4,050mAh battery and supports 44W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC (only on S10 Pro) and GPS. In addition, the phones get a Type-C port for charging.