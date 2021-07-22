Vivo Y53s NFC announced with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 64MP triple rear cameras

Vivo Y53s NFC has been launched in Indonesia. Earlier this month, Vivo Y53s was launched in Vietnam but that model did not have NFC support. Now the phone has been launched with NFC support.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y53s NFC price

The latest device from Vivo is priced at IDR 3,699,000 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow colours.

The phone is already listed on JD.com for pre-orders till July 27. There is no information on Indian availability as of yet.

Vivo Y53s NFC Specs

The phone sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with a power button. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

For the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It runs FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164×75.46×8.38mm and weighs 190 grams.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y53s launched earlier this month is priced at VND6,990,000 (approx Rs 22,600). It comes in Blue, Purple and Black Green colours.

In related news to Vivo, the Vivo Y72 5G has been launched in India for Rs 20,990. It comes in two colour options— Prism Magic and Slate Gray. It is available to purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores