Vivo Y72 5G announced in India with Snapdragon 480 SoC

Vivo has expanded its Y series product lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo Y72 5G. It is the first smartphone in the Y series from Vivo to support 5G connectivity. The smartphone offers 8GB+4GB expandable RAM feature and is powered by a Snapdragon chipset.

The Vivo Y72 5G will be available for Rs 20,990 in India. It will come in two colour options— Prism Magic and Slate Gray. It is available to purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting today, 15th of July.

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080×2408 pixels) display. It has a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone should be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there is an option to expand the ram virtually as well.

Vivo Y72 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. In addition, it will support 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, and USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

