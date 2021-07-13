Vivo S10 Pro key specifications revealed via Google Play Console

Vivo S10 Pro will be launched on July 15 in China. The phone has made its appearance on Google Play Console with the V2121A model number revealing key specs.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the Vivo S10 Pro supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. However, the exact screen size is not revealed. The phone is powered by the Dimensity 1100 chip and 12 GB of RAM.

Further, the listing tells us that the S10 Pro will run on Android 11 OS out of the box. Tipster Tamilan Technical first tipped the listing.

As far as pricing is concerned, as per a leaker, Digital Chat Station, the Vivo S10 series will be priced around 3,000 Yuan (Rs 34,500).

Vivo S10 had appeared on China’s TENAA certification yesterday. As per it, the phone will be featuring a 6.44-inch display. In addition, the phone will pack a battery with a rated capacity of 3,970 mAh. The Vivo V2121A smartphone measures 158.20 x 73.67 x 7.29mm.

The smartphone will support 5G networks and run Android 11, likely with OriginOS on top instead of the Funtouch OS. Apart from this, TENAA doesn’t reveal other specs of the S10.

Vivo S10 Pro specifications (Rumored)

This phone is likely to have a 6.44-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. In addition, it will have a 44-megapixel dual front-facing camera. Mediatek Dimensity 1100 chipset is expected to power the S10 Pro with 8 GB / 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options.

The device is expected to have internal memory configurations of 128 GB and 256 GB.

S10 Specs (Rumoured)

The upcoming Vivo phone may sport a triple rear camera setup with 108-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, it will come with NFC support, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for 44W fast charging.

MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC will power Vivo S10. It is the same chip that powered the Vivo S9. The smartphone will run on Android 11 and come in two variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.