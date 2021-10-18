Vivo Y33s price in India hiked by Rs 1000

Vivo has hiked the price of its Vivo Y33s smartphone in India by Rs 1000. The phone was launched in India in August this year.

After the new price hike, Vivo Y33s is now available at Rs 18,990. Vivo Y33s was offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs 17,990. It debuted with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The revised pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart. But the new pricing is not reflecting on Amazon at the time of writing. The Vivo Y33s is available for purchase in two colour options – Mirror Black and Midday Dream.

Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90.6 percent screen and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

Vivo Y33s packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.26×76.08x8mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.