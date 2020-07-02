Advertisement

Vivo Y30 to launch in India soon for Rs 14,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 4:15 pm

Vivo Y30 comes with a 6.47-inch iView display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and punch-hole cutout. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Vivo Y30 will soon be launched in India, as per a major retailer, Mahesh Telecom. The pricing of Vivo Y30 has also been tipped.

The phone was first launched in Malaysia earlier in May, and now the phone is said to be available in India as well.

According to the tweet by Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo Y30 will be priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The retailer has posted an image which also suggests there will be bank offers from IDFC First Bank, HDB, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit and Home Credit.

The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it's dedicated microSD slot. The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.  The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.

The phone comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded to upto 512GB via it’s dedicated microSD slot. The Vivo Y30 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.  The back panel of the Vivo Y30 also features a fingerprint reader.

Read more: Vivo Y30 launched with 13MP quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options for the Vivo Y30 include a Dual Sim, Dual 4G 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm and it weighs 197 grams.

