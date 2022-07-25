Vivo Y30 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y30 5G in Thailand as an affordable 5G phone which comes with features such as Dimensity 700 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. Apart from that, the handset comes with a design which looks similar to smartphones launched previously by the brand.

The Vivo Y30 5G is priced at THB 8,699 (approx Rs 18,900). The device comes in two colours including as Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.

Vivo Y30 5G Specifications

Vivo Y30 5G comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 89% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 Aspect Ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GBZ of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 10W fast charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

In other recent news related to the brand, it launched the Vivo T1x in India a few days back. The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. In addition, under the hod, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.