Vivo T1x with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Vivo has launched a new smartphone called as Vivo T1x smartphone in the Indian market today. The phone comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP dual rear camera, Android 12, 5000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo T1x price

Vivo T1x is launched at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. It comes in Gravity Black and Space Blue colours.

The phone will be available on Flipkart for sale starting July 27 at 12 PM.

Specifications

The Vivo T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent body-to-screen ratio, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut.

In addition, under the hod, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

ALSO READ: Vivo, Redmi, OnePlus stay quiet, launches hit all-time low for 2022: TMI Report Card June 2022

This smartphone sports a 4 layer liquid cooling system that allows you to stay engrossed in back-to-back gaming sessions throughout the day without heating your phone. This cooling solution operates efficiently across four components to keep your device cool even during an intensive gaming performance.

The Vivo T1x has a dual rear camera unit. It includes a 50-megapixel primary with an f/1.8 lens and A 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The T1x has an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Connectivity options on the Vivo T1x include dual-SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.