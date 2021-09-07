Vivo Y21s announced with Helio G80 SoC

Vivo, just last month, launched the Vivo Y21, and a new smartphone in the lineup called Vivo Y21s has now been launched in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a triple camera setup at the back.

The Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (approx. Rs 14,427). It comes in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options.

Vivo Y21s Specifications

The Vivo Y21s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. An interesting part of the RAM setup is that there is an extra 1GB RAM expansion option. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50MP primary camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There’s support for reverse charging as well.

The Vivo Y21s runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164 x 76 x 8 mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.

The company is also expected to launch the Vivo S10e alongside the Vivo X70 series in related news to Vivo. Moreover, the Vivo S10e will sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. In addition, for security, it will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.