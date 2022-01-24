HomeNewsVivo Y21A launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, 5000mAh battery and...

Vivo Y21A launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more

Vivo has launched the Y21A smartphone in India in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with expansion support.

Vivo Y21A

Highlights

  • Vivo Y21A has launched in India
  • It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22
  • It has a dual camera setup

Vivo has launched Vivo Y21A, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. It is the successor of Vivo Y20A launched in December 2020.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo phone is available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant and is priced at Rs 13,990. It comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours.

Vivo Y21A Specifications

The Vivo Y21A comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone comes with a RAM expansion technology that allows users to take up some of the free storage to expand RAM by 1GB.

ALSO READ: Vivo Y21e launched in India for Rs 12,990 with Snapdragon 680, 5000mAh battery

The phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging over USB Type C port.

Moreover, the Y21A runs Android 11 with the company’s Funtouch OS 11.1 running on top. Besides, the phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. It packs an Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and a Virtual gyroscope sensor.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, it measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm in dimensions and weighs 192g.

 

