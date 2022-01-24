Vivo Y21A launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more

Vivo has launched Vivo Y21A, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. It is the successor of Vivo Y20A launched in December 2020.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo phone is available in a single 4GB + 64GB variant and is priced at Rs 13,990. It comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours.

Vivo Y21A Specifications

The Vivo Y21A comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 89% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. In addition, the smartphone comes with a RAM expansion technology that allows users to take up some of the free storage to expand RAM by 1GB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging over USB Type C port.

Moreover, the Y21A runs Android 11 with the company’s Funtouch OS 11.1 running on top. Besides, the phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. It packs an Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and a Virtual gyroscope sensor.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, it measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm in dimensions and weighs 192g.