Vivo Y21e launched in India for Rs 12,990 with Snapdragon 680, 5000mAh battery

Vivo has launched Vivo Y21e, the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in India. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo phone is priced at Rs 12,990 for the sole 3GB + 64GB version. It comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours.

The smartphone is already available for purchase on Vivo’s online store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y21e Specifications

The Vivo Y21e comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display comes with an Eye Protection Mode which filters out harmful blue light. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a RAM expansion technology that allows users to take up some of the free storage to expand RAM by 0.5GB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. Moreover, it offers features like Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Face Beauty mode.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Further, there is also reverse charging feature that can be used to charge other devices.

The Y21e runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Besides, the phone also has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Lastly, it measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.