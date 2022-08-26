Vivo X80 Pro+ tipped to launch in September with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Vivo X80 series was first launched in China in April this year, and the same series was then launched in India in May. Now Vivo is reportedly planning to unveil a new X series smartphone in September called Vivo X80 Pro+.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Leaked Details

According to a report by GSMArena citing industry sources, Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to be in the works and it will launch in September. The handset will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Further, the report states that Vivo X80 Pro+ will not be an upgraded variant of the Vivo X80 or the Vivo X80 Pro. It is expected to be positioned above the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is believed to be the most premium smartphone in the Vivo X80 series which is expected to be priced hight than Vivo X80 Pro. To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

As per earlier reports, the Vivo X80 Pro+ may feature a quad rear camera setup. This will include a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The device is said to sport a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is likely to feature the same display that is available on the Vivo X80 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to support 120W fast charging as well. The device is expected to arrive with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of built-in storage.

To recall, Vivo X80 starts at Rs 54,999 for the base 8/128GB model and Rs 59,999 for top 12/256GB model. The Vivo X80 comes with an FHD+ screen with an optical fingerprint scanner. The Pro version has a Quad HD+ screen with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The X80 is powered by Dimensity 9000 SoC, and the X80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.