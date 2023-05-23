Vivo Y100, Vivo Y100A are getting a permanent price cut in India

Vivo debuted the Y100 smartphone back in February in India and then the Y100A followed in April. Now, both the Vivo Y100 and the Vivo Y100A have received a permanent price cut in India, according to an official release by the company. Vivo is also offering additional discounts on the devices, thanks to bank offers.

The vivo Y100 and Y100A, after the price cut of Rs 1,000, will now be available at a new price of Rs 23,999 for 8GB + 12GB model and Rs 25,999 for 8GB + 256GB variant, respectively. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 2,000 using ICICI, SBI, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank etc.

Additionally, there are zero down payment options with select finance partners and additional benefits like vivo V-Shield Protection Plans for every purchase. The smartphones with the new effective price will be available for purchase starting today, May 23, on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y100 Specifications

As for the specs, the Vivo Y100 runs on Android 13 based FunTouchOS 13 and sports a 6.38-inch HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and ARM Mali-G68 MP4 GPU.

The Vivo smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 tertiary lens. There is 16-megapixel front facing camera which is housed in a waterdrop notch at the top of the front display.

The device packs a 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.