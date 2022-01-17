Vivo X80 series specifications tipped

Vivo unveiled the X70 series globally about four months back and it seems like the brand is already working on the successors of these devices, and that is the Vivo X80 series. The Vivo X80 series specifications have now been tipped which suggest that the series will debut with three models including Vivo X80, X80 Pro and the X80 Pro+.

The specifications for all three models have been leaked by a tipster on Twitter. Along with that, the tipster also leaked the Chinese pricing for the smartphones which suggest that the Vivo X80 could go up to CNY 4299 (approx Rs 50,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The X80 Pro could go up till CNY 5499 (approx Rs 64,400) for 12GB + 512GB model. The X80 Pro+ could come at CNY 6999 (approx Rs 82,000) for the top 12GB + 1TB model.

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 should come with a 6.56″ FHD+ 120Hz LTPO AMOLED and should be powered by the Dimensity 8000 SoC. It should have LPDDR4x RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. As for the cameras, it may have a triple camera setup inclduing a 50MP f1/1.5 GN5 sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and a 12MP IMX663 lens with 2x Zoom. On the front, there should be a 44MP Selfie camera with AF support. Additional features include Z-axis vibration motor, WI-FI 6, and NFC.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

For the X80 Pro, we can expect a 6.78″ FHD+ 120Hz LTPO E5 AMOLED panel, and the Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood. This one should have LPDDR5 RAM along with UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP f1/1.3 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, a 12MP IMX663 2x Zoom sensor, and another 50MP JN1 sensor with OIS and 5x Zoom. This one will also have a 44MP Selfie sensor and will also employ the V1 Chip For Image Processing. Further, it will have support for 66W Wired fast charging and 50W Wireless Charging. It will also have Z-Axis Linear Motor and WI-FI 6.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro+ should have a 6.78″ QHD+ 120Hz LTPO(2.0) E5 AMOLED display. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a quad camera setup including 50MP (f1/1.3 OIS) + 48MP (IMX598) + 50MPMP (JN1 2x Zoom) + 50MP(JN1 OIS 5x Zoom). On the front, you should have a 50MP Selfie sensor. There will also be a V1 Chip For Image Processing. It will also support 66W Wired charging and 50W Wireless Charging. There will be an X-Axis Linear Motor, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and IP68 certification.