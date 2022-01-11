Vivo Y33T launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo launched the Y21T smartphone in India last week and the brand has launched another Y series model called Vivo Y33T that brings minor upgrades to the Vivo Y21T including more RAM and a higher resolution front camera. The Snapdragon 680 processor powers both the Y33T and the Y21T smartphones.

The Vivo Y33T comes in a sole variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage that is priced at Rs 18,990. The phone comes in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colour options. Furthermore, it is already available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across various offline retailers. On the other hand, Vivo Y21T got launched with 4GB of RAM at Rs 16,490.

Vivo Y33T Specifications

The Vivo Y33T comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 4GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. In addition, there’s an 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y33T runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS 12. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.