Vivo X80 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC variants; Vivo X80 also debuts

Vivo, in an event held on Monday, launched the Vivo X80 Pro, and the Vivo X80 both of which come with Zeiss optics. Vivo X80 Pro comes in two variants where one is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 while the other one has a Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood. The Vivo X80 on the other hand has Dimensity 9000 processor.

The Vivo X80 costs CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 43,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 46,700), 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 4,399 (approx Rs 51,400) and the top-end, 12GB + 512GB model costs CNY 4,899 (approx Rs 57,300).

The Vivo X80 Pro has been launched with starting price of CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 64,300) for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 70,100) for 12GB + 256GB variant and a 12GB + 512GB option is available at CNY 6,699 (approx Rs 78,300). The Vivo X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition starts at CNY 5999 (approx Rs 70,100) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration while the 12GB + 512GB model will cost CNY 6,699 (approx Rs 78,300). All of the devices except the X80 Pro Dimensity 9000 Edition will go on sale from April 29 in China. The Dimensity 9000 powered X80 Pro will be available starting May 5. The X80 series will come in Black, Orange and Blue colour options.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro has a 6.78-inch E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED curved edge display with a 2K resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support and also has a large in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor like the iQOO 9 Pro.

It comes with the Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset options paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The X80 Pro features a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology and 50W wireless charging support.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera setup including a 50-megapixel Samsung GNV primary camera with OIS support, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultrawide lens, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait lens with 2x optical zoom and gimbal OIS support, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x zoom and OIS support. It has a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie sensor.

Other additional features on the smartphone could include Schott 3D glass protection for front and rear, 4,300mm2 VC liquid-cooled soaking plate, along with dual stereo speakers, NFC, and an x-axis linear motor. You also get an IR blaster, and an IP68 rating on the Vivo X80 Pro. It runs on Android 12 OS based on OriginOS Ocean. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s Bluetooth 5.2 on Snapdragon version and Bluetooth 5.3 on Dimensity version.

Read More: Vivo Y33s, Y33T receive price cut in India

Vivo X80 Specifications

The Vivo X80 gets a curved 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut support and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X80 has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto / portrait lens with 2x zoom support. This one also has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.vivo