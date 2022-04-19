Vivo Y33s, Y33T receive price cut in India

Vivo has now slashed the price of two of its Y-series smartphones. Vivo Y33s and Y33T have now received a price cut in India.

The Vivo Y33T was launched for Rs 18,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. After a price cut of Rs 1,000, the phone is now available for Rs 17,990.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y33s was originally launched at Rs 17,990 for a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The phone had received a price hike in October last year after which the price was moved up to Rs 18,990. Now, the phone is available for Rs 17,990 after a Rs 1,000 price cut.

The price cut was reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom. The new pricing is also reflecting on Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33T Specs

The Vivo Y33T comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 4GB of extended RAM.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y33T runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS 12. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

Vivo Y33s Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2408 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 90.6 percent screen and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. It runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y33s packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.