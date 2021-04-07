Advertisement

Vivo X70 Pro+ to come with an even bigger camera sensor than X60 Pro+

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 07, 2021 10:07 am

A leak on Weibo regarding the X70 series by Vivo has been making rounds claiming it to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 and have a Zeiss-made camera lens
Vivo's X series of phones have always aimed up high with flagship grade specifications and it seems Vivo doesn't want to delay its next Vivo X70 series after the X60 series debuted in China back in December for the first time. 

 

Per a tipster that goes by the name 'Bald Panda' on Weibo shared the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be the top end smartphone in the series that will pack a 4500mAh battery inside with 66W fast charging support. When compared to the X60 Pro+, which has a 4200mAh battery, the X70 Pro+ gets a bigger battery cell. 

 

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to have a 1/1.28-inch sensor and the company may partner with Zeiss again for the cameras. Comparatively, the Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel 1/1.31-inch main sensor that means the X70 Pro+ is again equipped with a larger sensor. 

 

Read More: Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,990

 

Additionally, the tipster says that Vivo X70 Pro+ could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, identical to its particular predecessor. And lastly, the Vivo X70 series is expected to debut sometime in June. It could follow the same launch timeline as X60 series meaning the launch could first take place in China, followed by a global launch later. 

 

That is all that we currently have for the X70 series by Vivo. It should also consist of the Vivo X70 and the X70 Pro along with X70 Pro+. There is no official confirmation from the brand regarding any of the details that have been mentioned by the tipster.

