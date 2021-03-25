Advertisement

Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ launched in India, price starts Rs 37,990

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 25, 2021 1:29 pm

The most premium smartphone in the series, Vivo X60 Pro+, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
Vivo has today launched its anticipated Vivo X60 series of smartphones in India.  The series include Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphones. 

 

The most premium smartphone in the series, Vivo X60 Pro+, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor while the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro are powered by the  Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. They all come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11, 32-megapixel selfie camera, 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and more.

Vivo X60 Series Pricing

 

Vivo X60 comes in two variants such as 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage which are priced at Rs 37,990 and Rs 41,990 respectively.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro comes in a single variant with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and it will be priced at Rs 49,990. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro come in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour variants.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro+ also comes in a single variant with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at Rs 69,990. The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes in Emperor Blue colour in India

 

Vivo X60 series will be available on Flipkart and Amazon. All will be available online as well as offline stores starting from April 2nd with pre-orders starting today, March 25th.

 

The global launch of the Vivo X60 series smartphones took place yesterday. The global and Indian version of the Vivo X60 series are powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC as compared to Samsung Exynos 1080 5nm SoC in the Chinese version.

 

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications


The Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response and up to 1300 nits brightness.

 
It is powered by Snapdragon 888 5nm processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ packs four rear cameras with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 32-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

 It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C.

 

Vivo X60 Specifications 

 

Vivo X60

 

The Vivo X60 sports a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, AMOLED display, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The Vivo X60 packs triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

 

The device is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

Connectivity options include options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

 

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications 

 

Vivo X60 Pro

 

The Vivo X60 Pro sports 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response. It also has an under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge support. On the software front, it runs on Vivo's newest OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

 

The Vivo X60 Pro also comes with a triple rear camera setup like X60. It has the same 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 lens.

 

