Vivo X70 Pro+ Indian variant appears on Google Play Console

Vivo launched the X70 series flagship smartphones in China last week, and it looks like the availability of the smartphones could soon expand to India. This is because the Vivo X70 Pro+ Indian variant has been spotted on Google Play Console.

A tipster on Twitter first spotted the listing. The device carries the model number V2114, which is different from the Chinese model number of the same smartphone, i.e. V2145A. The device with model number V2114 was spotted with the Vivo X70 Pro+ moniker in the IMEI database.

Furthermore, the same device has also appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Geekbench benchmarking sites. The Play Console listing of the Vivo X70 Pro+ Indian variant states it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. It will have 12 GB of RAM and Android 11 OS. The rest of the specifications should remain the same as the Chinese variant.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs Vivo X70 Pro+. In addition, there’s support for 55W Flash Charge fast charging. This X70 series device also supports 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X70 series include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C.