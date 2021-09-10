Vivo X70 series launched with Zeiss powered cameras

Vivo has finally launched the X70 series of smartphones in China with flagship-grade specifications. These phones are the successor to the Vivo X60 series that was launched in India earlier this year. A MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powers the Vivo X70. The Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+ are powered by the Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 68,300) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 79,700) for the top 12GB RAM + 512GB trim.

The Vivo X70 Pro is priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,599 (approx Rs 52,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 54,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 57,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

The vanilla Vivo X70 is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 42,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 49,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch UHD (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. P3 colour gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It gets up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There’s a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with an f/3.4 aperture lens. On the front, you get a 32MP f/2.5 selfie camera.

A 4500mAh battery backs Vivo X70 Pro+. In addition, there’s support for 55W Flash Charge fast charging. This X70 series device also supports 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X70 series include dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Read More: Vivo Y21s announced with Helio G80 SoC

Vivo X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR 10+ support. Moreover, there’s an under-display optical fingerprint scanner as well—the Exynos 1080 SoC powers it with ARM G78 GPU. Again, you get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The X70 Pro also gets a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor. Additionally, there are two 12-megapixel sensors, with one being ultra-wide and one being telephoto. It also gets an 8-megapixel f/3.4 periscope lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X70 Pro packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. Further, connectivity options remain the same as the X70 Pro+.

Vivo X70 Specifications

The Vivo X70 shares a lot with the X70 Pro, including the display specs and connectivity options. However, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The Vivo X70, however, gets a triple rear camera setup. There’s a 40-megapixel f/1.89 Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel f/1.98 portrait sensor. In addition, on the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/2.45 sensor. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.