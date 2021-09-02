Vivo X70 Pro+ colour variant, design leaked ahead of September 9 launch

Vivo will be announcing the Vivo X70 series of smartphones on September 9 in China. The series will have devices like Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and the Vivo X70 Pro+. Now ahead of the launch, the Vivo X70 Pro+ colour variant has been leaked online.

Vivo X70 Pro+ colour variant

A Chinese tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Vivo X70 Pro+ will come in a Blue variant. However, from earlier leaks, we know that the phone will also come in Orange and Black colour variants. So in total, the phone is tipped to come in three colours.

Recently, Vivo X70 Pro+ camera specifications were also tipped. The phone’s quad-camera will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera with OIS support. The other sensors will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 superwide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and OIS support, and an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08A10 periscope zoom lens with 60x digital zoom and OIS support.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Renders

Recently, Vivo X70 Pro+ renders were leaked online. The phone has a curved display and a punch-hole cutout in the top centre, as per the renders. The display will most likely be AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the tipster notes that the screen size will be 6.7 inches.

On the back, the Vivo X70 Pro+ has a quad-camera setup. The three sensors are stacked vertically on top of each other, while the fourth sensor is placed at the right of the third camera on the right. A ZEISS branding can also be seen next to the topmost camera.

The right side features volume control and a power button. The USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, SIM tray and the mic are at the bottom. The leak states that the device measures 164.8 x 75.5 x 9 millimetres, and its thickness increases to 11.3mm at the camera bump.

In addition, it will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The renders show the smartphone in a gradient design with a mix of blue and green colours.