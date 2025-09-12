Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Through Official Teaser

Nothing Ear 3 design has been officially revealed by the brand ahead of the earbuds’ launch next week. The teaser video shows off the Nothing Ear 3 design along with its case. The case also appears to have a new ‘Talk’ button whose functionality is yet to be disclosed. Here’s what else to expect from the upcoming flagship earbuds by Nothing.

Nothing Ear 3 Design Reveal

The teaser video shared by Nothing on X shows the Nothing Ear 3 with grey metal accents incorporated in both the case and the earbuds. While the design still has transparent elements which has always been a core focus for Nothing’s design strategy, there are new metallic elements for a more sleek and premium look and feel.

On the other hand, the form factor of the earbuds and the case remains identical to the previous generation Nothing Ear. The buds sit in the case same as before and there’s also a metallic hinge on the case.

There’s also a mysterious new ‘Talk’ button but its purpose remains unknown for now. It could either serve as a recorder, or could be a part of some other feature that includes AI translations. We’ll know for sure once Nothing officially discloses the functionality of the talk button.

We have seen the brand pull off buttons on earbuds’ cases before, such as the smart dial in the CMF Buds Pro 2 which could be used for volume control, play, pause, and more.

As for the name change as to why the new earbuds are being called Nothing Ear (3) and not similar to something like the Nothing Ear from 2024, the head of Global Smart Products Marketing at Nothing said in a community post, “We listened to feedback regarding naming and understood that it was important for users to return to the straightforward numerical order we had attributed to Ear (1) and Ear (2).”

The Nothing Ear 3 will launch in India and globally on September 18. The Ear 3 may include a redesigned dual-driver system, KEF audio tuning, upgraded Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a clearer transparency mode, and longer battery life.