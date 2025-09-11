Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Renders Leaked, New Camera Module Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro renders have been leaked online, showing the device from all angles. The renders reveal a new design for the camera module on the back, similar to what we have seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 recently. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

The Galaxy S26 Pro renders were leaked by Android Headlines where the publication also mentions that the name for the base model has been replaced by the Pro moniker. Samsung seems to be revamping the lineup as the Plus model will also be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Edge, whose renders were also leaked recently.

As for the Galaxy S26 Pro renders, they show a triple rear camera setup housed inside a pill-shaped module., looking nearly identical to the Fold 7 and also the S25 Edge. Further, the sides remain flat and the bezel size on the front also looks identical to the Galaxy S25. The buttons reside on the right while a speaker grill, SIM tray, and the USB-C port will be at the bottom. The Galaxy S26 Pro will be made out of aluminum and glass, just like the Galaxy S25, according to the report.

Next, the display on the Galaxy S26 Pro will measure around 6.3 inches and the device itself will measure roughly 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96mm (10.23mm including the camera bump on the back). This suggests that it will be taller, wider, and thinner than the Galaxy S25. However, final dimensions of the phone could vary.

Leaked specs for the device suggest that it will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (8 Elite 2) for Galaxy chipset, a 4300mAh battery, up to 16GB RAM, paired with triple rear cameras where the ultra-wide angle sensor will be upgraded over last year’s Galaxy S25. The device will likely debut globally in January next year.